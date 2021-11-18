Sessoms’ clinic sends Penn St. past St. Francis (BKN) 74-59

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 26 points shooting 10 for 13 and John Harrar posted a double-double and Penn State beat St. Francis (BKN) 74-59. It was the first 20-point game for the senior Sessoms who played his first two years at Binghamton and then as a junior for the Nittany Lions. In registering his second double-double of the year Harrar scored 14 points with 13 rebounds. Sessoms made a layup, a jumper and a pair of free throws and a 24-19 lead expanded to a 40-27 margin at the break. Sessoms started the second half with a three-point play and the Terriers trailed by double digits for the remainder.