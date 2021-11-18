Report: Omaha junior hockey team players threaten boycott

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Players for a junior hockey team in Omaha have threatened to boycott the next three games and coaches and support staff have resigned in response to management’s budget cuts. That’s according to the Omaha World-Herald. The Omaha Lancers play in the United States Hockey League. It’s the top junior league in the nation and a pathway to college hockey for many of its players. Former assistant coach Tate Maris told the newspaper that the Lancers cut in half the budget for buying hockey sticks, team meals were inadequate and a contract to use video scouting software was not renewed.