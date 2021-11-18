Morsell scores 22, Lewis 21; Marquette beats Ole Miss 78-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Darryl Morsell scored 22 points, Justin Lewis added a career-best 21 points and nine rebounds and Marquette beat Mississippi 78-72 in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. Marquette plays West Virginia in the semifinals, and OIe Miss takes on Elon in the loser’s bracket, on Friday. Lewis scored the Golden Eagles’ first 11 second-half points, including a pair of 3s 27 seconds apart before Morsell added another to give them their first lead of the game at 47-46 with 13:13 to go. There were six lead changes and four ties before Lewis and Joplin each hit a 3-pointer in a 10-1 spurt that gave Marquette the lead for good at 67-60 with 3:55 to go. Jarkel Joiner and Nysier Brooks scored 13 points apiece and for Ole Miss.