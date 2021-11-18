Cunningham propels Louisville past Duke, 62-22

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Malik Cunningham accounted for seven touchdowns in Louisville’s 62-42 romp past Duke, helping the Cardinals clinch bowl eligibility. Cunningham threw for five touchdowns – each to a different teammate — and ran for two more scores. He racked up 303 passing yards and 224 rushing yards. He’s the second Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 passing and 200 rushing yards in a game. Louisville became bowl eligible with its sixth victory. Duke has lost seven consecutive games, all except one by at least 25 points.