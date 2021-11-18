Coaches Reid, McCarthy have teams priming for stretch run

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Andy Reid has won a Super Bowl. So has Mike McCarthy. When the two coaches meet Sunday as Reid’s Chiefs host McCarthy’s Cowboys, they recognize that a victory could be extremely helpful in getting them to another big game. They also understand what a big chore winning could be. Dallas is in prime position to earn the top NFC seed and the only playoff bye. Kansas City might need to win out to get the AFC’s bye, and the Chiefs have been far more inconsistent in 2021 than in recent years.