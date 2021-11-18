Carolina snaps Ducks’ 8-game win streak with 2-1 victory

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Anaheim Ducks’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory. Seth Jarvis atoned for a missed penalty shot by scoring the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period. Ethan Bear scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves against his former team for the Hurricanes, who improved to 13-2-0. Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 16 games with a first-period goal for the Ducks, who hadn’t lost since Oct. 29 and hadn’t scored fewer than three goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games.