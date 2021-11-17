South American ref suspended after failing to give red card

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha and video assistant Esteban Ostojich have been suspended after failing to give a red card to Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil. Otamendi hit Brazil forward Raphinha with his elbow in the 35th minute of Tuesday’s match in San Juan. The Brazilian needed five stitches at halftime. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. That was enough for Argentina to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Brazil had already qualified. South American soccer body CONMEBOL says Cunha and Ostojich committed “a serious mistake” and the two were suspended for an “indefinite time.”