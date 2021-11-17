From Sooner to SMU, Mordecai starts with record 37 TD passes

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai is making the most of his opportunity to finally be a starting quarterback. He has already set a single-season SMU record with 37 touchdown passes in his 10 games and is the American Athletic Conference’s leading passer with more than 326 yards passing per game. Mordecai transferred to SMU from Oklahoma. The starting quarterbacks during his past three seasons with the Sooners were Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts after he was a graduate transfer from Alabama, and then five-star signee Spencer Rattler last year.