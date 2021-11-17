Denmark to wear clothes with ‘critical messages’ in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s national soccer team will wear “human rights messages” on their training clothes at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Denmark earned a spot in the tournament last month. The Danish soccer federation says it has launched a series of “critical initiatives” in the wake of qualification. Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the country for the tournament. The decision in 2010 to award the World Cup to Qatar sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.