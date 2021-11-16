Ukraine beats Bosnia & Herzegovina, into World Cup playoffs

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Second-half goals from midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Artem Dovbyk gave Ukraine a 2-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina and sent it to the World Cup playoffs in second place behind runway group winner France. Ukraine finished on 12 points in Group D, six points behind Les Bleus and one ahead of Finland. Ukraine seeks a first World Cup participation since 2006 and a shot at some redemption after losing a narrow playoff to France for 2014. Finland lost 2-0 on at home to 2018 champion France. Prolific forwards Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe had second-half goals.