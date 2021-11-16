Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games for only the second time this season. Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Wings, who have lost three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots as his three-game winning streak was snapped.