Murray has 27 points, 21 rebounds; Iowa beats NC Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds — both career highs — and Iowa used a 14-3 second-half run to pull away in its 86-69 win over North Carolina Central. His 21 rebounds are the most since by and Iowa player since Greg Brunner had 23 against Minnesota on January 18, 2006. Murray scored eight points, including three dunks, as Iowa (3-0), which led by as many as 15 points in the first half, used an 18-6 run in the middle of the second to pull away for good. Randy Miller Jr. led the Eagles with 15 points. The Hawkeyes shot just 38% from the field, compared to 47% by NCCU, but outrebounded the Eagles 44-31 and outscored them 35-8 from the free-throw line — where Iowa shot 85%.