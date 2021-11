RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech romped past Jarvis Christian 91-61. Amorie Archibald added 14 points for Louisiana Tech. Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11. Jakobe Dill led Jarvis Christian with 16 points.