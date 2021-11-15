Hield, Haliburton lead Kings, rout Pistons, end 4-game skid

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons 129-107. Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak. De’Aaron Fox scored 19 for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points. Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Detroit. Saddiq Bey scored 28 for the Pistons.