Willis, Battle help Minnesota beat Princeton 87-80 in 2OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Payton Willis scored nine of his career-high 29 points in the second and final overtime, Jamison Battle finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held on to beat Princeton 87-80 in the title game of the inaugural Asheville Championship. Ethan Wright scored nine points in a 13-3 spurt by the Tigers to force overtime and Jaelin Llewellyn scored Princeton’s final six points in the first OT, including a layup to make it 72-all and force another extra period. Llewellyn led the Tigers (2-1) with 19 points and Wright scored 14 with a career-high 18 rebounds and three steals.