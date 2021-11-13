Steelers promote WR Sims to active roster as Claypool sits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster for their game against Detroit. The Steelers made the move after announcing wide receiver Chase Claypool is out due to a toe injury. Pittsburgh signed Sims to the practice squad in September. He played for Washington during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, collecting 61 receptions for 574 yards and five touchdowns. Diontae Johnson and James Washington figure to be the starting receivers for the Steelers, who are looking for their fifth straight victory.