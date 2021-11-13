Slovenian skier Slokar wins parallel event for 1st World Cup

LECH-ZÜRS, Austria (AP) — Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar has won the only women’s World Cup parallel race of the season. She edged Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway in the final of the floodlit event. Slokar lost the first run of the final in dense snowfall but beat Stjernesund in the decisive heat to win by .05 of a second on aggregate. It was the first career win for Slokar. Stjernesund’s Norwegian teammate Kristin Lysdahl beat world champion Marta Bassino of Italy by 0.1 in the duel for third place. Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova were among the many leading racers who sat out the event.