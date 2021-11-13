Packers’ Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move clears the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers’ seven-game winning streak. Saturday was the earliest that Rodgers could be cleared. He participated virtually in team meetings this week while backup Jordan Love got the first-team reps in practice.