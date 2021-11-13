Hillmon, No. 11 Michigan women cruise past St. Francis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and 11th-ranked Michigan rolled to an 82-46 win over St. Francis Brooklyn. The Wolverines raised the banner from last season’s Sweet 16 trip and then Hillmon got the game rolling with a pair of layups in the first 45 seconds. Michigan led 21-4 on Hillmon’s layup with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter. Michigan shot 56% in the first half to take a 49-16 lead, holding the Terriers to 18%. Fruzsina Horvath scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting for St. Francis.