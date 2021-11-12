Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

CHELMSFORD, England (AP) — The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017. John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at county club Yorkshire that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket’s governing body starting an investigation. Faragher stepped down following a board meeting at Essex. He is said to have used racist language at a board meeting four years ago. Essex says “Faragher strongly denies the incident” but “the club will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.”