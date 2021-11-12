Diarra, Texas A&M beat Abilene Christian 81-80 in 2OT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 17 points, Tyrece Radford added 15 and Hassan Diarra hit a tightly-contested 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left and Texas A&M slipped past Abilene Christian 81-80 in double overtime. Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds, Coryon Mason also scored 18 points and Mahki Mason added 15, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for Abilene Christian. Mason played for the final shot of regulation, dribbling down the clock before driving to the right elbow where Williams’ tight defense forced an air ball just before the buzzer. Morris hit a 3 at the end of the overtime to make it 73-all a force a second OT.