Seahawks’ Wilson hoping to return against Packers

By CURTIS CRABTREE

Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he’s ready to return this week after missing the team’s past three games following surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. Wilson went the first nine seasons of his career without missing a single start. He said that he had aspirations of starting the most consecutive games ever before multiple injuries to his finger sustained in a game against the Los Angeles Rams last month brought that quest to an end. Wilson was initially told it would be a 6 to 8 week recovery process. He was intent on beating those projections.