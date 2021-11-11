Pulisic won’t start in US World Cup qualifier against Mexico

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic won’t start in the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Friday. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench. Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8. He didn’t play again until Nov. 2, when he came on for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea’s Champions League match at Malmö. He saw action for the final six minutes of Chelsea’s Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.