No. 2 Cincinnati aims to stay on course at South Florida

By The Associated Press

Second-ranked Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten and in the conversation for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff when the Bearcats visit heavy underdog South Florida. Cincinnati also started 9-0 last season and hopes to begin a season with at least 10 consecutive wins for only the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they started 12-0. South Florida hasn’t upset a team ranked in the Top 20 since the Bulls won at Notre Dame 10 years ago.