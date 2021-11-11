NCAA: Staff threatened after Oklahoma St. penalties upheld

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal. Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with the penalties for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested in 2017, and Oklahoma State fired him. After the penalties remained in place, a shocked and emotional Boynton named members of the Appeals Committee and the Committee on Infractions. The NCAA said its staff members are getting unacceptable treatment, and there should be a system to protect them against personal attacks.