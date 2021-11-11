Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 points in the second half and the streaking Los Angeles Clippers hung on to beat the Miami Heat 112-109 for their sixth straight win. Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter when Miami’s Bam Adebayo scored 19 points. Adebayo finished with a season-high 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat. Kyle Lowry had 22 of his 25 points in the fourth, when Miami outscored the Clippers 9-4 over the final 1:36.