Browns still hoping to have star RB Chubb against Patriots

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will be able to play this week despite testing positive for COVID-19. Chubb, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week at Cincinnati, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday along with rookie running back/punt returner Demetric Felton. Chubb must be symptom free and twice test negative 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Browns would also need to activate him by 4 p.m. Saturday for Chubb to be available.