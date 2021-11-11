Blackwood stops 42 shots, Devils beat Islanders 4-0

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a season-high 42 saves for his seventh career shutout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-0. Janne Kuokkanen scored a short-handed goal, Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton each had one at even strength to help New Jersey win its third straight and improve to 4-1-2 in the last seven games. Ilya Sorokin had 30 saves for the Islanders, who lost their second straight in regulation after a 5-0-2 stretch. Blackwood, making his third start of the season, made 16 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 12 in the third for his first shutout since March 28 at Boston.