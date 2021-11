SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vladimir Pinchuk had 15 points off the bench to lead San Diego to a 103-38 win over La Verne in a season opener on Tuesday night.Terrell Brown had 13 points and three blocks for San Diego. Jase Townsend added 13 points. Yavuz Gultekin had 12 points and 11 rebounds.Paul Antonis had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards.