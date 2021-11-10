Former Steelers WR Lipps to skip ceremony after DUI arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not participate in the team’s Hall of Honor ceremonies following his arrest on DUI charges. Lipps was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Honor at halftime of Pittsburgh’s game against Detroit. Lipps was arrested and charged with DUI after the vehicle he was driving struck a trailer in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Lipps said he does not want to be a distraction to the other enshrinees.