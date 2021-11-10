Alabama hoops lands pair of 5-star prospects for first time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has landed a pair of five-star prospects in guard Jalen Bradley and forward Brandon Miller. Coach Nate Oats signed five players on Wednesday in a recruiting class ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports. It’s the first time the Crimson Tide have landed two five-star recruits. Bradley and Miller are two of the program’s six highest-rated signees going back to 2000, according to 247Sports. Bradley is rated as the No. 11 recruit and Miller is 18th. Alabama also signed four-star prep players Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen Richardson and junior college transfer Nick Pringle.