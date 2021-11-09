Reese, Vonleh lead No. 22 Arizona women past Northridge

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Aaronette Vonleh both scored 14 points and No. 22 Arizona coasted to an 87-44 win over Cal State Northridge in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. Vonleh, a freshman, was 5 for 5 in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Matadors 32-13 for a 47-18 halftime lead. Sam Thomas added 13 points for the Wildcats, who lost to Pac-12 Conference rival Stanford in the NCAA championship game last season. The Wildcats are the first team to make the Final Four after missing the previous 10-plus NCAA Tournaments. Jordyn Jackson and Kayanna Spriggs each had nine points for Northridge.