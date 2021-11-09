No. 23 Bonnies shrug off slow start in 75-47 win over Siena

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure overcame a sluggish opening 20 minutes for a 75-47 win over Siena in the season opener for both schools. Osun Osunniyi had seven blocks, with nine points and six rebounds for the Bonnies, who are coming off a season in which they won both the Atlantic-10 regular season and tournament titles for the first time in school history. Aiden Carpenter and Jayce Johnson scored 10 each for the Saints, who played the Bonnies tight through the first half before running out of steam.