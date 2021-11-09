No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key saved No. 17 Ohio State from a season-opening embarrassment on Tuesday night, catching a sharp pass from freshman Malachi Branham in the paint and banking home a buzzer-beater to give the Buckeyes a 67-66 win over Akron. Akron was in position for the upset thanks to Ali Ali, who was fouled on a step-back 3-pointer and converted the four-point play to put the Zips ahead 66-65 with 6 seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips.