Guerrero, Harper win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards for offense

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers. Guerrero tied for the major league home run lead with 48 and led the AL in OPS, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS and slugging percentage and tied for first with 42 doubles.