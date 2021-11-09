Boeheim, Boeheim and Boeheim lead Syracuse past Lafayette

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Boeheim made a splash in his Syracuse debut, teaming with his younger brother Buddy and the rest of their father’s Orange squad for a 97-63 victory over Lafayette in a season opener. Jimmy and Buddy finished with 18 points each with Joe Girard leading Syracuse with 20. Cole Swider, a transfer from Villanova, debuted with a double-double with 12 rebounds to go with 14 points. Jimmy transferred to the program his father, Jim, has headed for 46 seasons, from Cornell, which had its last season along with the rest of the Ivy League canceled because of COVID-19. Kyle Jenkins and Leo O’Boyle had 14 points each for Lafayette.