Georgia’s Crean adds Gale to staff 1 day before opening game

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — David Gale has joined Georgia coach Tom Crean’s staff as associate to the head coach and director of basketball strategy. Gale has a background coaching in Europe and in the NBA and G League. Gale joins Crean’s staff one day before Georgia opens its season against Florida International. Gale coached in Lithuania in 2020-21 after two seasons coaching teams in Germany. Following his playing career at Loyola-Chicago, Gale held video and bench coach positions for the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors before working as an assistant coach in the G League. Crean is beginning his fourth season at Georgia.