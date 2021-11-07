West Ham bans 2 fans over antisemitic song on plane to game

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has banned two supporters who were filmed singing an antisemitic song as a Jewish man walked down the aisle to take his seat on a plane. A video emerged on social media on Thursday showing fans on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song. The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in the Europa League. Police have arrested two men on suspicion of hate crimes as they flew back to England. The suspension of the fans from games is while police conduct their investigation.