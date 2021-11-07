Tottenham held by Everton in Conte’s frustrating EPL return

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte endured a frustrating start to his Premier League return with a 0-0 draw at Everton. Conte witnessed his new side come off second best to opponents beset by injuries and low on morale after not winning in their previous four matches. Tottenham, which fired Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, has now gone three hours and 47 minutes without registering a shot on target in the league on another lackluster day for Harry Kane. Conte won the 2017 title with Chelsea. Everton is in 11th place and Tottenham is two places better off.