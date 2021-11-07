Pugh’s goal gives Red Stars 1-0 playoff win over Gotham

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal and the Chicago Red Stars knocked Gotham FC out of the playoffs with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory on Sunday. It was Carli Lloyd’s final match with Gotham. The 39-year-old forward announced her retirement from soccer shortly after she won the bronze medal with the U.S. national team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Red Stars move on to face the top-seeded Portland Thorns in the semifinals next Sunday.