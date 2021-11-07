Leverkusen brings on 16-year-olds to earn 1-1 draw at Hertha

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen brought on two 16-year-olds and came from behind with a last-minute goal from Robert Andrich to snatch a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Gerardo Seoane’s side is hard-hit by injuries and he turned to youth against Hertha. Spanish forward Iker Bravo became the second-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga. He then became the third-youngest when Danish midfielder Zidan Sertdemir came on. Anthony Modeste scored twice to earn Cologne a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.