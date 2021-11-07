Atlético concedes twice in injury time, draws with Valencia

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Substitute striker Hugo Duro has scored twice in stoppage time as Valencia rallied from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with defending champion Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league. Duro entered the match in the 85th and scored in the second and sixth minutes of injury time to give Valencia the home draw. Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Sime Vrsaljko had scored for Atlético as it missed a chance to move within two points of league leader Real Madrid. The city rival defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Saturday. Atlético stayed in fourth place with 23 points from 12 matches.