Valparaiso holds off Presbyterian, 65-55, on Orekoya’s 4 TDs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Orekoya, who had one touchdown this season and two for his career, ran for four including the game-clincher Saturday as Valparaiso fended off Presbyterian 65-55. Orekoya tied a program record with his four rushing touchdowns, Robert Washington carried 26 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns for Valparaiso. Presbyterian’s Jalen Jones caught six passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns — both program records in Division I competition. Presbyterian’s Ren Hefley completed 44 of 68 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. He was intercepted three times.