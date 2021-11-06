Japan ends 0-for-13 skid in Breeders’ Cup with mare’s win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Japan snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders’ Cup, when Loves Only You won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf by a half-length at Del Mar. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada, the 5-year-old mare came flying between horses in deep stretch and finished 1 3/8 miles in 2:13.87. She paid $10.60 to win. War Like Goddess, the 2-1 favorite, finished third. Defending champion Audarya was fifth. Knicks Go and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality were the favorites for the $6 million Classic later Saturday.