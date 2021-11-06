Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward passes for 610 yards, 7 TDs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 24-yarder to Robert Ferrel with 25 seconds remaining, and Incarnate Word beat sixth-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 55-52 to spoil Cole Kelley’s six-touchdown performance. Ferrel was one of three Incarnate Word players with two touchdown receiving. Taylor Grimes caught 12 passes for 193 yards, and he also passed for a 6-yard score, Darion Chafin added seven catches for 142 yards and Ferrel caught six passes for 78 yards. Incarnate Word running back Kevin Brown scored on an 80-yard reception for a 49-45 lead with 4:05 remaining. SE Louisiana answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead on a 4-yard run at 1:55 before Incarnate Word drove the field in nine plays, covering 75 yards.