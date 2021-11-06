Skip to Content
Genoa fires Ballardini as coach after 1 win in 12 matches

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has fired coach Davide Ballardini after just one win in 12 league matches this season. The news comes the day after a 2-2 draw at Empoli that left Genoa in the 18th spot in Serie A ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. It was Ballardini’s fourth spell in charge of Genoa. It is the fourth coaching change of the Serie A season. Italian media has reported that former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko is set to take over. Shevchenko quit as coach of Ukraine in August.

