BYU routs Idaho State 59-14 for 3rd straight win

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 17 BYU demolished Idaho State 59-14. Baylor Romney took over in the second half for Hall, who finished 2 yards shy of his fourth 300-yard performance in the last five games. BYU has won three straight. Puka Nacua had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Keanu Hill caught four passes for a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown. Hill also blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Idaho State fell to 0-7 all-time against BYU.