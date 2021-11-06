Austin Peay has school-record 6 picks, tops Eastern Illinois

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johnathon Edwards had three of Austin Peay’s school-record-tying six interceptions and the Governors beat Eastern Illinois 42-26. Edwards interceptions all came in the first half, two leading to touchdowns and a 28-20 edge at halftime. Draylen Ellis threw touchdown passes 43, 33 and 59 yards, the latter coming in the third quarter for a 14-point lead that the Governors extended to 41-20 on Brian Snead’s 10-yard TD run. Shamari Simmons had two Austin Peay interceptions. The six picks tied a school record last reached against Kentucky Wesleyan in 2001