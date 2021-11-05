Jaguars’ Robinson questionable vs Bills with bruised heel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is questionable for Sunday’s game against Buffalo because of a foot injury. Robinson bruised his right heel in last week’s lopsided loss at Seattle. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday but was cleared to do some work Friday. Coach Urban Meyer says Robinson’s availability against the Bills will hinge on “pain threshold.” Meyer says “he’s a tough, tough cat.” If the Jaguars decide to rest Robinson and make him inactive, journeyman Carlos Hyde would get the start.