Prescott set to return as Cowboys face Miller-less Broncos

By The Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return against Denver after missing a game with a strained right calf. It’s the first game for the Broncos without Von Miller. The star pass rusher was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for draft picks. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott faces Denver for the first time since the Broncos held him to a career-low 8 yards rushing in a 42-17 victory in 2017. Denver has won six consecutive games in the series.